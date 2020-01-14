6-year-old with rare cancer becomes honorary police officer

FORT WORTH, TX (KRON/CNN NEWSOURCE) – A little girl fighting a rare form of cancer was named an honorary police officer in Texas.

It was a dream come true for Adriana Nixon.

On July 19, the 6-year-old was diagnosed with hep cellular carcinoma.

There is not a lot of research on this type of cancer because it is incredibly rare.

Adriana’s dream is to become a police officer when she grows up.

The police department wanted to fulfill that dream and make her an honorary officer.

Adriana is scheduled to have surgery Monday.

The surgery will decide if she will be placed on the transplant list for a new liver.