650 people arrested in connection to attack on U.S. Capitol

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington. Prosecutors secured the first guilty plea in the major case brought against members of the Oath Keepers extremist group in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, while an Indiana woman who became first person to be sentenced for the Jan. 6 riot avoided time behind bars. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) – It has been nine months since the U.S. Capitol was attacked on Jan. 6.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in D.C., about 650 arrests have been made in connection to the insurrection attack. Those arrests have been made in nearly every state.

About $1.5 million worth of damages were caused that day at the Capitol building. The Department of Justice continues to work to find those involved and will hold them accountable for the crimes committed.

The attorney’s office says at least 190 of those arrested were charged with assault, resist or impeding officers and employees. 60 people were charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon.

During the attack, about 140 officers were assaulted, including Capitol and Metropolitan police.

In addition, 90 people have pled guilty to multiple charges.

To see the full list of criminal charges and pleas, visit the U.S. Attorney’s Office in D.C. website.