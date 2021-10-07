650 people arrested in connection to attack on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) – It has been nine months since the U.S. Capitol was attacked on Jan. 6.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in D.C., about 650 arrests have been made in connection to the insurrection attack. Those arrests have been made in nearly every state.
About $1.5 million worth of damages were caused that day at the Capitol building. The Department of Justice continues to work to find those involved and will hold them accountable for the crimes committed.
The attorney’s office says at least 190 of those arrested were charged with assault, resist or impeding officers and employees. 60 people were charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon.
During the attack, about 140 officers were assaulted, including Capitol and Metropolitan police.
In addition, 90 people have pled guilty to multiple charges.
To see the full list of criminal charges and pleas, visit the U.S. Attorney’s Office in D.C. website.