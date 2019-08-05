7 dead, 60 hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CNN Newsource) – Chicago police are reporting a string of deadly, violent shootings this weekend.

Officers say gun violence left 7 people dead and 59 people wounded across the city.

Police said they responded to 32 shooting-related incidents since Friday night.

Sunday, 17 people were shot in three separate incidents in the Lawndale area in the span of two hours.

That forced Mount Sinai Hospital to stop accepting new patients for a time.

And on Friday, a toddler was hurt in a shooting after three people got into a fight in Englewood.

Latest News Headlines: