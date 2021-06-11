7-Eleven giving away free Slurpees for entire month of July

An illustration of Two, 7-Eleven Slurpees on October 27, 2010 in Washington, DC. Global convenience store chain 7-Eleven has been getting some free advertising for its signature drink the Slurpee from none other than US President Barack Obama. Obama has used the Slurpee — a thick, frozen, flavored beverage that is wildly popular with Americans — in speeches on the campaign trail ahead of next week’s midterm elections to illustrate just how obstructionist and ornery Republicans can be. At a rally at Bowie State University in Maryland this month, Obama said that while his Democratic Party was sweating and pushing to get the US economy out of a ditch, “the Republicans… are just standing there fanning themselves — sipping on a Slurpee.” AFP PHOTO / TIM SLOAN (Photo credit should read TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Are you a Slurpee fiend who lives for Free Slurpee Day at 7-Eleven each year?

This year, 7-Eleven isn’t just giving away the drinks on July 11, but for the entire month of July.

It’s Free Slurpee Month.

The company is turning 94 years old this year and celebrating with a “party all month long,” giving away a free small Slurpee to loyalty app members from July 1-July 31, 2021.

It’s not just about the celebration — we’re still in a pandemic and 7-Eleven doesn’t want its customers to unsafely crowd into stores all on one day for the free treat like in years past.

“Whatever the motive, on July 1, 7‑Eleven will drop one FREE SMALL Slurpee drink coupon* into the accounts of all 7Rewards® loyalty app members. The personalized offer is redeemable the entire month of July, so customers can get their birthday present from 7‑Eleven when it’s convenient for them.” 7-Eleven press release (June 10, 2021)

If you’re not crazy about Slurpees, there are other offers for the month of July.

Big Bite hot dogs, tasty taquitos, Cheeseburger Bite rollers, Buffalo chicken rollers and eggrolls, are all $1 each for the entire month.

And it still doesn’t end there.

Here are other deals 7-Eleven has planned for its customers:

Using the 7‑Eleven app, customers can have a free Small Slurpee drink delivered on July 11, and delivery is free on any order (Slurpee or no Slurpee) during the 7‑Eleven Day birthday weekend (July 10-11)

Order a whole pizza for delivery for only $5

$0.50 birthday cake donut at participating stores on July 11 for 7Rewards loyalty app members

The company said it will also be celebrating its birthday by providing 1 million meals to Feeding America, a hunger-relief organization which 7-Eleven has supported for years.