7 employees fired after brawl at Milwaukee Popeye’s

MILWAUKEE, WI (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Seven workers are out of a job after a brawl at a Milwaukee Popeye’s was caught on camera.

“It was just out of control. That was the first thing that went through my head like this is out of control,” Richard Fourté, a witness, said.

A quick trip to Popeye`s turned into anything but, for Richard Fourté Wednesday night.

Avoiding the drive-thru line at 76th and Good Hope, Fourté went inside.

“I said to myself, I said, wow, there’s a lot of people working here,” Fourté said.

A lot of people soon turned into a lot of chaos.

“I heard one of them yell, it’s a fight! They ran to the back by the grills, okay. Now there was a fight back there, I didn’t get that one on-tape,” Fourté said.

Fourté says tensions were just beginning to mount.

“Then two guys start fighting again,” Fourté said.

Feeling the hostility…

“Something is about to go down,” Fourté said.

Fourté grabbed his cellphone and started recording.

A violent fight breaks out, chairs go flying with several employees throwing punches.

Fourté is heard on the video telling them to break it up. Soon, the situation cools off. Fourté leaving empty-handed.

“Honestly, I wasn’t even going to get the chicken sandwich, you know,” Fourté said.

Popeyes franchise owner John Brodersen said in a statement to Fox6:

“This was an unfortunate, isolated incident which we take very seriously. The dining room was closed immediately after the altercation at 9:30 p.m. As a result of this, 7 employees were terminated from the Company, including the manager on duty.”

Milwaukee Police responded to Popeye’s, but no arrests were made.

It is still unclear what sparked the fight.