7-year-old boy falls out of Bronx building

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – A 7-year-old boy is fighting for his life — after falling out of a ninth-floor window of a Bronx apartment building on Saturday.

According to police, the boy, who is autistic, pushed the paneling next to an air conditioning unit out of the way, which caused him to fall through the window in his bedroom.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A family friend said the child suffered broken bones and bleeding in his brain.

His mother was in the apartment at the time of the incident.

The administration for children’s services is now part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, the family is asking the public for prayers for the boy.