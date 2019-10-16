7-year-old caught vaping at school

FRANKLIN, Wisc. (WISN/CNN) – Residents in Wisconsin are shocked to hear a child at a local elementary school was caught with a vaping device – he’s only in second grade and he was vaping right in the middle of class.

It happened at Country Dale Elementary School near West Forest Home and St. Martins in Franklin.

Nicole Hearold, a parent of fellow students, said she was surprised she hadn’t heard it happened at her kids’ school.

“Well I have a third and fourth grader at Country Dale,” she said. “That’s terrible. I mean, I can’t even imagine. Obviously the child has seen an adult or someone else doing that to even know what to do.”

Police say the SMOK NOVO vaping device used by the 7-year-old boy apparently was taken from his mother’s purse.

It contains CBD oil.

Hearold says she couldn’t imagine having to be on the lookout.

“I guess I hadn’t really thought too much about my elementary school students being in contact with a vaping device. I don’t think they would know what to do with it,” she said.

A social worker from Child Protective Services picked up the child from the school and took him to Children’s Hospital to get checked out.

“Hopefully my kids would not see me do that, or my husband, or any other adults. Unfortunately that’s a reality we have now,” Hearold said.

Authorities returned the boy to his mother.

Police do not plan to file charges in the case.

Latest News Headlines: