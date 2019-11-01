7-year-old girl shot while trick-or-treating

CHICAGO (WLS/CNN) – A night of trick-or-treating ended with a 7-year-old girl critically injured after she was shot Thursday night in Chicago.

It was an emotional moment from Chicago police trying to make sense of what happened on this busy well-lit stretch of 26th Street.

“This is unacceptable a 7-year-old girl that is trick or treating with her family out here and happens to get shot. Because a group of guys want to shoot at another male while there’s a street full of kids trick or treating,” said Sgt. Rocco Alioto with the Chicago Police Department.

A unique scene: as detectives did their work, families veering from the police tape still trick-or-treating.

It’s tradition for businesses here to hand out candy to kids.

Witnesses, too afraid to speak on camera – said they heard several gunshots and saw at least one person running away wearing a mask.

Detectives talking to business employees in one store where a witness tells Eyewitness News the girl’s family went for help until first responders arrived.

The girl remains in critical condition, according to Sgt. Alioto.

Latest News Headlines: