7-year-old honorary officer dies after cancer battle

FREEPORT, TX (CNN NEWSOURCE) – A Texas child lost her fight with cancer on Tuesday but touched many, many lives.

Seven-year-old Abigail Arias had a rare kidney cancer that primarily affects children.

She went through dozens of rounds of chemotherapy to remove it, but it returned last year.

But Abigail lived her life to the fullest.

She was even made an honorary police officer in her hometown of Freeport, Texas.

A young life was taken too soon.

“What an amazing little girl,” Chief Raymond Garivey said.

7-year-old Abigail Arias memory will continue to live on in the many lives she’s touched.

“It’s amazing to see she could lift so many spirit,” Chief Garivey said.

Freeport Police Chief Raymond Garivey got to know her well.

Officer Abigail, as she was known by, became an honorary member of the Freeport Police Department Officer 758.

“She wasn’t just representing for law enforcement she was for all fighting cancer,” Chief Garivey said.

During her fight with cancer, she touched the lives of people around the world.

In honor of Officer Abigail, law enforcement from all over escorted her to Stroud Funeral Home.

“Agencies from all over the county represented were so thankful to every single one of them,” Chief Garivey said.

“We’ve been following Abigail and her family the whole time,” Tara Riley said.

Staff at Campbells Towing also honoring her life and her brave fight with cancer.

“There’s not amount of strength that could even compare to how strong she is, very strong family,” Riley said.

As the community says goodbye to her, they say they’ll remember to live like she did.

“So take what she gave us, all the great memories, and follow her lead and let’s continue her vision her journey and her memory,” Chief Garivey said.

“She’s going to be missed,” Riley said.

Abigail was also made an honorary Texas Ranger and got a chance to meet Houston Astros star Jose Altuve ahead of game one of the World Series.

Chief Garivey wrote in a post on Facebook: “Her love, compassion, and most importantly, her magnanimous spirit, will live on for generations to come.”