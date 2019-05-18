HAMILTON COUNTY, OHIO (CNN) -- A 7-year-old girl in Ohio is being honored as a hero for calling 9-1-1 and getting help when her mom had trouble breathing.

She may be shy when in front of the cameras, but 7-year-old Alyssa Ward was anything but quiet when her mom needed her most.

Back on April 4, Alyssa called 9-1-1 to get help when her mom started having trouble breathing.

"I heard it for the first time yesterday and I cried like a baby because I've never heard myself in that condition for one, so that was traumatizing,” the girl’s mom Jennifer Ward said.

Alyssa's mom says she’d coached her daughter about what to do during an emergency, but wasn't sure it was a lesson that would stick.

Alyssa proved to her mother, she didn't need to worry.

"She just grabbed the bull by the horns and I was just amazed at how calm she was and she was actually keeping her younger brother calm and off the phone so she could communicate what she needed to do to save her mom,” she said.

"I just wasn't expecting such a young child to know her address and we were taught about child callers and there's different ways to handle them, you can't really apply it until you have it happen,” said 911 dispatcher Victoria Jenkins.

For her heroic actions, officials honored Alyssa today at her school with the Hamilton County 9-1-1 hero award.

"Oh she's so cute, she was so shy but she was not shy on the phone, she has a very little shy voice but she got a lot accomplished with her little voice that's for sure,” the dispatcher said.

"I've always thought you know I was in some way my child's hero because when you grow up you think your parents are your heroes and now that I get to call my 7-year-old my hero is just amazing, it's an amazing feeling,” the girl’s mother said.

Jennifer Ward says she has a condition that can make it difficult for her to breathe.

She said she's doing a lot better and feels as though her daughter is an extra safety net in case of emergency.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES