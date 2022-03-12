CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — All east and westbound lanes on Route 581 have reopened after a pile up crash involving 73 vehicles on Saturday afternoon that miraculously resulted in no reported life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. amid whiteout conditions on PA 581 eastbound between Exit 5: US 15 S – US 11/15 N GETTYSBURG-CAMP HILL and Exit 6B: I-83 SOUTH – YORK.

Capital Area Transit buses picked up drivers and passengers involved in the crash who were uninjured and brought them to the New Cumberland Borough fire department to warm up and reunite with family.



Tow trucks were brought to the scene to assist with the cleanup, though officials have not publicly announced where drivers will be able to reunite with their vehicles.

Drivers and witnesses in the pileup told abc27 that there were whiteout conditions prior to the crash.

The video below was taken by abc27’s Sanika Bhargaw of the bus helping people involved in the crash.

Motorists traveling on I-83 North to 581 West were previously directed onto I- 83 north to I-81 south. Vehicles traveling I-83 south across the bridge to 581 West were directed to I-83 south.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.