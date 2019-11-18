8-year-old raises $50,000 for homeless veterans

(CNN) — A Maryland 8-year-old is doing something pretty amazing.
He’s helped more than 3000 veterans and counting!
Tyler Stallings’ mother says he has a passion for helping veterans since he was just 4-years-old.
Tyler initially wanted to build homes for veterans whom he calls his heroes.
But he decided to come up with a more “realistic” plan.
He began making “hero bags” for homeless veterans.
They’re filled with gloves, a blanket, a sweater, soap, and much more.
In the four years since he began making the bags, Tyler has raised over $50,000, according to the GoFundMe page created by the family.
