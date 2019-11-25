82-year-old bodybuilder fights break-in suspect

ROCHESTER, NY (CNN NEWSOURCE) – A crowd gathered around 82-year-old Willie Murphy at the Maplewood YMCA Sunday.

All of them captivated as Murphy shares the story of what she experienced Thursday night.

A man knocked on the door to her home.

“He was outside and saying please call an ambulance because I’m sick, I’m sick,” Murphy said.

Murphy said she called the police but didn’t let the man inside. Suddenly…

“I hear a loud noise. And I am saying to myself- ‘what the heck was that? The young man is in my home- broke the door,” Murphy said.

She tried not to panic. After all, she spends most of her day’s weightlifting.

An award-winning weightlifter, who just won a competition earlier this year.

“I’m alone and I’m old, but guess what? I’m tough,” Murphy said.

She says she grabbed a nearby table.

“I took that table, and I went to work on him. And guess what? The table broke,” Murphy said.

The man fell to the floor.

“And when he’s down, I’m jumping on him,” Murphy said.

When officers arrived minutes later, it wasn’t Murphy who needed medical attention.

“He’s laying down already because I really had did a number on that man,” Murphy said.

The suspect, who police say was intoxicated, was taken to the hospital.

Murphy is not pressing charges.

On Sunday, she was cheered on by her friends at the gym, some even taking selfies with her.

Rajen Sells says he hopes the suspect learned a lesson.

“She is the wrong person to mess with,” Sells said.

Jim Marron has been friends with her for over a decade. He’s not surprised Murphy held her own.

“I probably weigh twice as much as her, I wouldn’t want to tango with her. Don’t mess with Willie,” Marron said.