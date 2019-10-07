83-year-old man accused in fatal nursing home assault

HAVERHILL, MA (CNN NEWSOURCE) – An 83-year-old nursing home resident is facing charges in the beating death of his roommate.

He’s facing a judge Monday to be arraigned on murder charges.

A nursing home murder, the Essex District Attorney’s office says the 83-year-old killed a 76-year-old man.

It is said that they lived together.

“He beat his roommate with his walker,” said Erika Wallace with the Father Lives In Nursing Home.

Erika Wallace’s father lives here and knew the man killed.

“I’ve seen some pretty crazy things here, nothing along these lines. Just to hear it happened so close to you. Just crazy. Because my father could have been his roommates, they switch roommates daily here to just kind of switch things up,” Wallace said.

The DA’s office says police were called to Oxford Manor, a nursing facility, just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

Officers found the 76-year-old man injured after being beaten.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Good gentleman nice guy it’s terrible what happened. This place as a good place. He was at the end of the hall so maybe it took a while to get to him,” said Gifford Russell who lives in the nursing home.

The 83-year-old was also taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Athena Health Care Systems, which runs the nursing home, released a statement:

“The Oxford Center and staff are working with the Haverhill and state police departments in their investigation. Based on our initial internal investigation, our staff acted quickly and appropriately in the matter.”

Officers say resident accused attacker Jose Veguilla will undergo a mental health evaluation.

Nursing home officials say they are making additional support services available to staff and residents.

They’ve identified the deceased man as Robert Boucher.