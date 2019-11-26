88-year-old army veteran saves child during pit bull attack

OHIO (CNN) — Heroic, life-saving actions by an 88-year-old army Veteran in Ohio.

The elderly man ran into his neighbor’s home to save a child from a dog attack.

The first thing Leonard Miller saw was that the pit bull had the little girl pinned.

His jaws locked down on her upper arm.

“He had her and just shaking her and growling and I hit the dog in the head, I don’t know how many times, it didn’t phase that dog, didn’t phase it,” Miller said.

Miller said he had hit the dog four or five times on the head, but he couldn’t give up on the little girl, so he started swinging again.

“So I got it and I hit on the back several times and it released the little girl then,” he said.

The dog backed off for a moment, but it appeared to Miller that the dog was going to attack again.

“I said no, no, no, three times,” Miller said.

It was at this point that girls ran out of the house.

Miller then backed out of the back door.

He called for an ambulance.

He’ll never forget what he saw and heard when he went in that house.

“And then this little girl was screaming. She was just screaming at the top of her voice,” the man said.

Miller served in the army in the Korean War.

He was trained as a medic.

Maybe it was that training that took over.

“You saved her life,” the reporter said.

“That’s what they tell me, that’s what the medics said,” Miller said. “I don’t like to be called a hero.”

Miller says the little girl is going to be fine and doctors were able to save her arm.

As for the dog, officials have not given an update on what will happen to it.

