9/11 fallen firefighters honored in stair climbs

Firefighters across the country are remembering the first responders who lost their lives on 9/11.

On Saturday in San Francisco, the annual First Responders Stair Climb kicked off at the Salesforce Tower.

Mayor London Breed showed her support for the first responders by climbing 61 floors.

This event raises money to fund programs for first responders and their families.

In Nebraska, the third annual National Fallen Firefighters Foundation also held a memorial stair climb on Saturday near Omaha.

Each person walks or runs the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center and wears a photo of one of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives that day.

One of the firefighters, Jeremy Dankiw, climbed the steps for the first time this year in his full gear, which he estimates weighs over 60 pounds.

“I’ve been a firefighter 17 years. I’ve never seen anything close to a fire that size. I’ve been to plenty of house fires. I know how dangerous it is. You can’t see an inch in front of your face so I can only imagine what they were going through, you know, 60 stories up or however far they made it,” Dankiw said.

The proceeds from the event will help create and maintain programs that support fire service survivors.