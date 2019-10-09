Breaking News
PG&E TO SHUT OFF POWER TO 800K DUE TO HIGH FIRE DANGER
Live Now
CONTINUING LIVE COVERAGE: PG&E POWER SHUTOFFS

9-year-old charged with murder in deadly Illinois fire

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

GOODFIELD, IL (CNN) — A 9-year-old has been charges with five counts of first-degree murder in connection to the mobile home fire in Goodfield that killed five people back in April.

That’s according to Woodford County States Attorney Greg Minger.

Two adults and three children were killed in the fire at Timerbline Trailer Court.

A female and a 9-year-old were able to escape.

According to the state’s attorney, the child, if convicted, could be put on probation for at least five years, but not beyond the age of 21.

Prison time is not an option.

It’s unclear how the fire was started.

Minger would not divulge additional details about the suspect, including a possible relationship to the victims.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News