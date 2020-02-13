98-year-old Girl Scout continues yearly cookie sales

WERNERSVILLE, Pa. (WFMZ/CNN) – Girl Scouts across the country this time of year are selling their iconic Girl Scout cookies, and that includes Ronnie Backenstoe, a 98-year-old Pennsylvania woman who dons a traditional uniform for the occasion.

Backenstoe has helped other troops sell cookies for years through her lifelong passion of the organization.

“I became a Girl Scout in 1932,” she told WFMZ-TV. “I wanted to be one so badly. And my mother said, ‘When you’re 10.’ So, when I was 10, I was ready to go.”

Her adventures in Girl Scouts have taken her across the country and around the world.

When she was older, as a Scout Master, she traveled to Jamaica and Switzerland with her troop.

Now, she helps sell cookies from her retirement home. She told the TV station that Girl Scouts is the epitome of inspiring and educating future generations.

“I think that was just part of living and that’s what really Girl Scouting is,” Backenstoe said. “It teaches you how to live.”

