AAA: Gas prices expected to decline this fall

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN) – You can start to expect lower gas prices with the end of summer nearing.
AAA on Thursday said prices this fall may drop by as much as 25 cents per gallon.
That would make the average about $2.40.
That’s down 35 cents a gallon from July 4th, when gas was $2.75.
Factors driving gas prices down include a decrease in demand after Labor Day and the shift to a winter-blend gasoline in September that’s cheaper to produce.
