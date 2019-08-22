Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

AAA: Gas prices expected to decline this fall

National

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN) – You can start to expect lower gas prices with the end of summer nearing.

AAA on Thursday said prices this fall may drop by as much as 25 cents per gallon.

That would make the average about $2.40.

That’s down 35 cents a gallon from July 4th, when gas was $2.75.

Factors driving gas prices down include a decrease in demand after Labor Day and the shift to a winter-blend gasoline in September that’s cheaper to produce.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News