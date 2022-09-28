(KRON) — There is an active shooter incident at an Arkansas hospital, according to a tweet from local law enforcement. The incident is ongoing at St. Vincent North hospital in Sherwood, Arkansas, according to a tweet from the Sherwood Police Department.

The police department has declined to release any other information at this time. Special agents from the New Orleans field division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also responding, according to a tweet from the agency.

Sherwood is located in Pulaski County, across the Arkansas River from the state capital of Little Rock.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.