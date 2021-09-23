13 shot, 1 dead in mass shooting at Tennessee grocery store

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (KRON) – Multiple people were injured Thursday in a shooting at a Tennessee grocery store Thursday after an active shooter incident.

According to Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane, 13 people were shot, and one person was killed. The suspected shooter is dead, police said.

Police said 12 victims were transported from the scene to the hospital, and there has been at last one additional person who transported themself to the local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing; another briefing will be held later on this evening.

Nearby Collierville High School is under a shelter-in-place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.