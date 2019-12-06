2 victims confirmed dead, several injured in active shooter situation at Florida Naval Air Station

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG/WFLA) — Two people have died following an active shooter situation at NAS Pensacola, a Naval Air Station in Florida.

Two victims have been confirmed dead.

The shooter has reportedly died, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

#UPDATE: Active shooter is deceased.



One additional fatality has been confirmed. Unknown number of injured people being transferred to local hospitals. — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) December 6, 2019

At least 11 people have been hospitalized.

Officials with Baptist Hospital say they have admitted five patients.

Six more were taken to Ascension Sacred Heart.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

No other information on fatalities.

Pensacola Police Public Information Officer Mike Wood confirms that PPD is assisting.

The base is still on lockdown.

No one is able to get on or off the base while police investigate if there is another shooter involved.

NAS Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to its website. One of the Navy’s most historic and storied bases, it sprawls along the waterfront southwest of downtown Pensacola and dominates the economy of the surrounding area.

It’s home to the Blue Angels flight demonstration team, and includes the National Naval Aviation Museum, a popular regional tourist attraction.

Statement released from Representative Matt Gaetz: “Please pray for our military service members, law enforcement, and other first responders as they work to address the situation.”

No additional information has been made available at this time.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.