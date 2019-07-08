Breaking News
Texas billionaire H. Ross Perot dies at 89
Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Actor Cameron Boyce died from seizure linked to epilepsy

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The “ongoing medical condition” linked to the death of Disney star Cameron Boyce, who died in his sleep over the weekend at just 20-years-old, has been revealed.

According to TMZ, Boyce suffered from epilepsy and had been dealing with seizures triggered by his epilepsy.

Boyce was best known for his role in the Disney show “Jessie” and the movie “Descendants.”

He was set to appear in the comedy series “Mrs. Fletcher,” a new HBO comedy coming out this fall.

Disney’s spokesperson described him as “an incredibly talented performer and a remarkably caring and thoughtful person who will be dearly missed.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News