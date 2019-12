FILE – In this Friday, Oct. 7, 2011, file photo, actor Danny Aiello smiles while being photographed in New York. Aiello, who turned 80 in June 2013, has a deal with Gallery Books for a memoir coming out in fall 2014. Gallery, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, announced Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2013, that the book would cover Aiello’s rise from gang fights in New York City to stardom for such movies as “Moonstruck,” “Do the Right Thing” and “The Purple Rose of Cairo.” The memoir is currently untitled. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Actor Danny Aiello died Thursday night. He was 86.

Aiello’s family says he passed away at a medical facility in New Jersey where he was being treated for a sudden illness, TMZ reports.

Aiello starred in movies in the early 70’s including “Band the Drum Slowly,” “The Godfather Part II” and gained acclaim and a Best Supporting Oscar nomination for his role in Spike Lee’s “Do the Right Thing.”

