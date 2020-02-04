Live Now
Actress Shannen Doherty reveals she has stage 4 cancer

by: CNN

(CNN) – Actress Shannen Doherty revealed Tuesday she’s battling cancer again.

In an emotional ABC News interview that aired on Good Morning America, the 48-year-old said she now has stage 4 cancer.

She says she is still processing the diagnosis and calls it a “bitter pill to swallow.”

Doherty didn’t say which type of cancer she has this time.

She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and underwent a single mastectomy, radiation, and chemotherapy.

The “Charmed” star announced she was in remission in 2017.

Doherty says she took part in last year’s reboot of Beverly Hills 90210 partly to prove she could continue working despite her second cancer diagnosis.

She says she still has a life to live.

