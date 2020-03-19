Adults under age 44 comprise big part of US coronavirus hospitalizations

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A new federal study shows that up to 20% of people hospitalized with coronavirus in the United States are young adults ages 20 to 44.

In a new report issued Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, younger people make up a big portion of hospitalizations, but the risk of dying remains significantly higher in older people.

The cases of around 2,500 patients with unknown ages in the US were analyzed by the CDC, revealing that 20% of the 508 patients known to have been hospitalized were younger between the ages of 20 and 44, while 18% were between ages 45 and 54, according to the report.

The highest percentage of hospitalized patients was 26% between ages 65 and 84 years.

The report further stated that of the 121 of the patients known to be admitted to an ICU, 36% were adults ages 45 to 54, while 12% were ages 20 to 44. There were no ICU admissions reported for those under the age of 19.

The report did not indicate if the patients had underlying medical conditions, so it’s not known if the younger hospitalized adults were more susceptible to serious infection compared to others.

The coronavirus has killed more than 100 people in the US, and cases have now soared past the 8,500 mark.

Read the full report on CNN.com.

