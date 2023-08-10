(KRON) — Aerial photographs shot by a Getty Images photographer along the west coast of Maui Thursday revealed devastating destruction left in the wake of a hurricane wind-whipped wildfire.

Between a sparkling blue ocean and vibrant green mountains, a line of dark gray can be seen where the historic town of Lahaina burned to the ground.

Lahaina was one of Maui’s largest communities, dating back to the 1700s. Flames reduced Front Street to rubble and ash. Hundreds of buildings were destroyed. Boats in the harbor were torched by wind-blown embers. The official death toll rose to 53 on Thursday.

Maui’s firefighting crews battled three fires simultaneously on the island Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. The most destructive blaze was in Lahaina, a second fire burned near Kihei, and a third scorched inland communities known as Upcountry, according to Maui County officials.

The photographs below show aftermath images of Lahaina.

An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings on the waterfront burned to the ground in Lahaina by wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows what buildings are still standing. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows Lahaina. The fires began burning August 8, scorching thousands of acres.(Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Ocean waves splash along a wildfire-scorched shoreline in Lahaina. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed cars in Lahaina. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Passengers try to sleep below a “Welcome To Maui” billboard on the floor of the airport terminal while waiting for delayed and canceled flights off the island as thousands of passengers were stranded at the Kahului Airport on August 9, 2023. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

The causes of the wildfires have not yet been determined. The National Weather Service had issued high wind warnings for the Hawaiian Islands when the blazes ignited.