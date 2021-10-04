$685M jackpot: Here are the winning numbers

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — After 40 drawings without a big Powerball winner, maybe Monday night’s 41st attempt will be different.

The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 12, 22, 54, 66 and 69. The Powerball was 15.

Thanks to nearly four months of futility, the Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $685 million, making it the eighth largest in U.S. lottery history. No one has won the game’s grand prize since June 5.

Every drawing now sets a record, topping the previous mark of 36 drawings that ended in January 2021. The longer the game goes without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow.

