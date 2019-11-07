After Krispy Kreme shut down college student’s resale business, company offered him a job

(CNN) — A college student who was bringing doughnuts to hungry masses can keep sharing the joy.

Jayson Gonzalez started delivering Krispy Kreme doughnuts to people in Minnesota after the last store there closed.

He coaches in Iowa and fills his car with boxes of the sweet treats to resell back home.

It’s a 250-mile drive — and when Krispy Kreme got wind of the enterprise, they shut it down.

But now, after an outpouring of support from Gonzalez’ hungry fans, the company is on board.

They’re working on a deal to make the college student an independent contractor.

The student’s goal is to graduate from college debt free.

In a statement, the company said, “We wish Jayson great success and we’re thrilled to help him achieve it by donating 500 dozen doughnuts when he restarts his business.”