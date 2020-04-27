Airbnb issues new cleaning recommendations for rentals, adds 24-hour period between bookings

Airbnb is implementing new cleaning standards due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting in May, property owners or “hosts” must allow a minimum of 24 hours between rentals.

Airbnb says that will reduce the chance a guest might encounter any airborne viruses.

The home-sharing service is also launching new guidance on how to clean every room in a home, and asking hosts to use specific cleaning products.

If property owners opt to not follow the cleaning protocol, they can space rentals 72 hours apart.

