Airlines may ask passengers to step on scale before boarding

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.(KRON) – The doctor’s office may not be the only place you have to step on a scale.

Airlines could start requiring passengers to weigh themselves before boarding a flight, according to airline blog View from the Wing, citing the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) advisory.

“Americans are getting fatter, and the federal government wants airlines to find out how much fatter their passengers have gotten, at least for smaller aircraft,” the report explained.

Airline industry publication AirInsightGroup says that the new FAA rules would require airlines to update “standard average passenger weights” for crew, bags, and passengers.