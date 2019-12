SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A flight heading from London to San Francisco International Airport on Tuesday had to make an emergency landing in Canada, according to airport officials.

The flight is now scheduled to arrive at SFO by 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

According to Frank Reardon, the flight was forced to land due to a medical emergency.

KRON4 has reached out to the FAA and United Airlines to find out more details, but have not yet heard back.