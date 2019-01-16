Alabama Chick-fil-A opens on Sunday for boy with special needs
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - A boy with special needs fulfilled a dream thanks to the manager and owner at an Alabama Chick-fil-A.
Elijah Sprague, who has autism, celebrated his 14th birthday on Sunday with friends and family at his favorite Chick-fil-A on Airport Boulevard.
Though Chick-fil-A is typically closed on Sunday's, manager Walt Gilstrap, uncle to Elijah, and owner Mr. Glen opened the doors and drive-thru window so Elijah could fulfill his dream of working the drive-thru.
Elijah's friends drove through the drive-thru and received a cookie from Elijah. About 40 cars came through the drive-thru, according to Rene Sprague, Elijah's mother.
After, everyone celebrated with a party and a cookie cake. Rene says Elijah's favorite item at Chick-fil-A is the grilled chicken and all the sauces.
