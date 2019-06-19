Alabama woman dies after cosmetic surgery in Dominican Republic

ALABAMA (KRON) — An Alabama high school teacher dead after a trip to the Dominican Republic.

T​​​​​​he 45-year-old’s family says she went there for an elective cosmetic procedure.

A mother, educator, sister and friend, Alicia Williams went to the Dominican Republic and never came home. Williams a ninth grade english teacher at Huffman High School and mother.

“She’s a mother she has a 14-year-old son. She got her Bachelor’s from Jacksonville State and then she went on and got her master’s degree in English,” said a family friend of the woman, Dr. Myla Bennett.

Bennett posted a tearful video online after Williams’ family contacted her.

Bennett did not treat Williams.

“Then her son got on the phone and you know he said that he wanted everyone to know that his mother was a social butterfly and she was a great cook and she was very loving and that his favorite things she made for him was red velvet cake,” Bennett said.

We spoke to Dr. Bennett from her practice in Johns Creek, Georgia. Bennett, a plastic surgeon and safe surgery advocate, posted videos online warning about the dangers of overseas operations.

“The thing about the Dominican Republic that is a little different than Miami and Columbia and Tawana and some of the other places where bad things tend to happen, is that even the women who don’t die, a lot of women come back and get really horrific infections that are difficult to clear,” Bennett said.

Bennett says Williams had surgery on the second and died on the 7th.

She was just 45-years-old.

“Her sister said that she loved fashion and she was a diva. She was a really creative person and she loved her students and her students loved her,” Bennett said.

Family members say she developed blood clots after the elective procedure and died five days later.

