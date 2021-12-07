Alaska Airlines buy one, get one deal on flights ends Tuesday

NEW YORK – AUGUST 24 : A Boeing 737-990 (ER) operated by Alaska Airlines takes off from JFK Airport on August 24, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Alaska Airlines is giving away flights for just the cost of taxes and fees.

As long as you buy the first ticket at regular price and input a special code.

The airline teamed up with Starbucks for the ‘buy one, get one’ offer, honoring the deal for people who use the code ‘STARBUCKS’ at checkout before 11:59 p.m. (PT) on Dec. 7, 2021.

The discounted flights come with some restrictions, however. According to Alaska Airlines, you can only book for trips between Jan. 5 to March 9, 2022.

There are blackout dates between February 18-28. In addition, travel to Florida, Hawaii, Mexico, Costa Rica, or Belize is only valid Sundays through Wednesdays

Travel from Florida, Hawaii, Mexico, Costa Rica or Belize is valid Tuesdays through Fridays. All other travel is valid Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, the airlines said.

Ready to plan your trip? Find the booking form here.