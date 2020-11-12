Alaska’s sole member of the US House tests positive for COVID

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 07: Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, at a news conference alongside on March 7, 2019 in Washington, DC. The news conference was held to discuss the introduction of two bipartisan marijuana bills. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)

(KRON) — Rep. Don Young (R) tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

This just one day after Young won his 25th term in the U.S. House.

The 87-year-old representative said he’s feeling strong and following appropriate protocols.

I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am feeling strong, following proper protocols, working from home in Alaska, and ask for privacy at this time. May God Bless Alaska. — Rep. Don Young (@repdonyoung) November 12, 2020

Young has previously downplayed the virus, saying it was overblown and fueled by the media. He called the coronavirus the “beer virus.”

Young is the longest-ever serving Republican in the U.S. House. He was first elected in 1973. On Wednesday, he was declared the winner in the 2020 race, defeating Alyse Galvin.

Since he has the longest tenure of current members, he carries the ceremonial title of dean of the U.S. House. It carries no official duties beyond swearing in the House speaker.

The Associated Press contributed to this report