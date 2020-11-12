Alaska’s sole member of the US House tests positive for COVID

(KRON) — Rep. Don Young (R) tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on Twitter Thursday afternoon.
This just one day after Young won his 25th term in the U.S. House.
The 87-year-old representative said he’s feeling strong and following appropriate protocols.
Young has previously downplayed the virus, saying it was overblown and fueled by the media. He called the coronavirus the “beer virus.”
Young is the longest-ever serving Republican in the U.S. House. He was first elected in 1973. On Wednesday, he was declared the winner in the 2020 race, defeating Alyse Galvin.
Since he has the longest tenure of current members, he carries the ceremonial title of dean of the U.S. House. It carries no official duties beyond swearing in the House speaker.
The Associated Press contributed to this report