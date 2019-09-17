‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek back in chemotherapy

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek announced Tuesday he has resumed chemotherapy for stage 4 pancreatic cancer about a month after he said he was “on the mend.”

In an interview on GMA, Trebek said he was “doing so well” and that his “numbers went down to the equivalent of a normal human being who does not have pancreatic cancer.”

Trebek said he is undergoing another round of chemo that his doctors advised after he lost a “significant amount of weight.”

Trebek also said he has dealt with depression since his diagnosis, saying I talk to the audience sometimes and I get teary eyed for no reason. I don’t even bother to explain it anymore, I just experience it. I know it’s a part of who I am and I just keep going.”

Trebek first announced his diagnosis in March.

