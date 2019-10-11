All-female Delta crew flies 120 girls to NASA to promote gender equality

(CNN) – An all-female flight crew inspires more than 100 girls.

The photo is from a Salt Lake City to Houston flight last week, where Delta Airlines took 120 girls between 12 and 18-years-old to NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

It was part of International Girls in Aviation Day.

Delta says the event was designed to encourage more women to enter the male-dominated field.

The girls came from area STEM schools and go to see women run all aspects of their flight.

The plane had an all-female pilot and flight crew, ramp agents, and gate agents on the ground, and women in the control tower giving pilots instructions.

Delta says 5% of its pilots are women.

Latest News Headlines: