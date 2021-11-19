Allergy alert and recall issued for contaminated curry powder

NEW YORK (KRON) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an allergy alert and recall for a curry powder that may contain undeclared peanuts.

Spice N’ More Corp. of Brooklyn, NY, is recalling its 13 ounce containers of “Salma Natural Curry Powder” with lot number H092021 and best by date Dec. 20, 2023.

The recalled “Salma Natural Curry Powder” was distributed nationwide to supermarket chains, independent supermarkets and distributors and comes in clear plastic jars with UPC code 023913159115

No illnesses or allergic reactions involving this product have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed that the peanut-containing product was distributed in containers that did not reveal the presence of peanuts.