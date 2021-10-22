Am I eligible for a COVID booster shot?

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — More than 70 million Americans are eligible for COVID booster shots and 50 million more will be eligible soon, White House officials said Friday.

But the question remains: Who is eligible for a COVID vaccine booster shot?

Well, it depends on which vaccine you received.

Pfizer

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

Moderna

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

Johnson & Johnson

A single vaccine booster dose is recommended for individuals 18 and older who received a J&J primary dose at least two months after they receive their initial J&J vaccine dose.

Eligible individuals can choose which vaccine booster they want to receive.

More than 65 million Americans remain unvaccinated, according to the CDC. Data shows all three COVID vaccines approved or authorized in the U.S. continue to be highly effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death — even against the Delta variant.