Amazon announces new holiday delivery options

(CNN) – Amazon will have fast and free delivery options this holiday season for Prime users across the United States.

This means Prime members will have access to over 10 million items available for free next-day delivery.

It will include popular holiday gifts such as toys, games, and electronics.

Customers can still choose to have their orders delivered to any self-service hub lockers across the country.

This will not have any additional costs.

There’s also an option to pick up Amazon packages in-store at various partner locations.

It will include staffed pickup areas within Rite Aid, GNC, as well as at some independent pharmacies.

