Amazon Prime Day is 2 days this year

If online shopping is the only way you can get stuff done, you’re in luck!

Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day this year will be extended to two days.

It starts Monday, July 15 at 3 a.m. EST and will run for 48 hours.

This is the fifth ever Prime Day where you can find more than a million deals on the website.

The sale event draws loyal customers but also brings in new ones to its $119 annual free-shipping program.

Amazon announced Tuesday that some products like Toshiba TVs are already on sale.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES