Amazon to split second HQ between New York, Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A person familiar with the plans say Amazon will split its second headquarters between Long Island City in New York and Crystal City in northern Virginia.
The online retailer is expected to make an official announcement later Tuesday.
The person was not authorized to speak publicly ahead of that announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The decision will end an intense competition between North American cities to win Amazon and its promise of 50,000 new jobs.
Some locations tried to stand out with stunts, but Amazon made clear that it really wanted incentives, like tax breaks and grants.
Amazon also had sought to be near a metropolitan area with more than a million people, among other criteria.
The company received 238 proposals before narrowing the list to 20 in January.
