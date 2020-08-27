Amazon’s Jeff Bezos becomes 1st person-ever worth $200 billion

A booming business makes Jeff Bezos a billionaire.

On Tuesday, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was just your ordinary world’s richest person.

But on Wednesday, he officially clinched a title some can only dream of having – the world’s first-ever person to amass a $200 billion fortune, according to Forbes.

The business magazine believes Bezos’ fortune is the largest ever accumulated.

The Amazon founder has a cool $90 billion more than the second richest person – Bill Gates, who is sitting on a mere $116.1 billion.

Get this – Bezos would be even richer had he not gone through the most expensive divorce settlement ever lats year.

He gave his ex-wife, Mackenzie Bezos, a 25% stake in Amazon, now worth a whopping $63 billion.

We can only dream…

