A booming business makes Jeff Bezos a billionaire.
On Tuesday, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was just your ordinary world’s richest person.
But on Wednesday, he officially clinched a title some can only dream of having – the world’s first-ever person to amass a $200 billion fortune, according to Forbes.
The business magazine believes Bezos’ fortune is the largest ever accumulated.
The Amazon founder has a cool $90 billion more than the second richest person – Bill Gates, who is sitting on a mere $116.1 billion.
Get this – Bezos would be even richer had he not gone through the most expensive divorce settlement ever lats year.
He gave his ex-wife, Mackenzie Bezos, a 25% stake in Amazon, now worth a whopping $63 billion.
We can only dream…
Latest Stories:
- Amazon’s Jeff Bezos becomes 1st person-ever worth $200 billion
- Man accused of using COVID-19 funds to buy $400K home
- Homes destroyed in LNU Lightning Complex fires
- More than 1 million Americans applied for jobless benefits
- DOJ announces federal civil rights investigation into shooting of Jacob Blake