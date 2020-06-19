AMC Theatres announces moviegoers won’t be required to wear face masks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – AMC Theatres on Thursday announced it will reopen around 450 movie theaters across the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on its website, AMC said US theaters will reopen starting July 15, and will do so with health guidelines and safety measures as part of a “Safe & Clean Initiative” to curb the spread of the virus.

Some of the guidelines include:

Reduced auditorium capacities

Enhanced cleaning procedures

Social distancing standards

Simplified menu

Not included in the guidelines is a face mask requirement.

CEO and president Adam Aron told Variety that AMC “did not want to be drawn into political controversy.”

“We thought it might be counterproductive if we forced mask-wearing on those people who believe strongly that it is not necessary. We think that the vast majority of AMC guests will be wearing masks. When I go to an AMC feature, I will certainly be wearing a mask and leading by example.”

According to AMC, all employees will be required to wear masks. Guests are recommended to wear masks as well, but it is not required.

Governor Gavin Newsom’s administration issued a statewide mandate Thursday to require the use of face masks when outside the home, with limited exceptions.

Latest Stories: