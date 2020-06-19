AMC Theatres reverses course after public outcry, will require moviegoers to wear masks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – After drawing major criticism for only “encouraging” moviegoers to wear face masks, AMC Theatres reversed course Friday and said it will require visitors to wear masks at all of its movie theaters upon reopening.

The face mask mandate goes into effect July 15, when approximately 450 US theaters will reopen after a months-long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“At AMC Theatres, we think it is absolutely crucial that we listen to our guests. Accordingly, and with the full support of our scientific advisors, we are reversing course and are changing our guest mask policy,” wrote Ryan Noonan, the director of corporate communications for AMC.

Guests who do not have their own masks will be able to purchase them at the box office for $1.

Just a day earlier, CEO and president Adam Aron told Variety that AMC “did not want to be drawn into political controversy,” and thus did not issue a face mask requirement.

“We thought it might be counterproductive if we forced mask-wearing on those people who believe strongly that it is not necessary. We think that the vast majority of AMC guests will be wearing masks. When I go to an AMC feature, I will certainly be wearing a mask and leading by example.”

All employees will be wearing face masks.

Governor Gavin Newsom’s administration issued a statewide mandate Thursday to require the use of face masks when outside the home, with limited exceptions.

Latest Stories: