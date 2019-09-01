‘America is sick of this’: Politicians respond to Texas shootings

ODESSA, Texas (KRON) — Active shootings were reported in Odessa and Midland, Texas Saturday afternoon.

Five have been confirmed dead and 21 injured.

Three police officials were reportedly shot.

One suspect has been confirmed dead, according to authorities.

He is described as a white man in his mid-30’s.

This sparked yet again the discussion on gun reform.

Politicians are not holding back on the issue.

Senator and Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris took to Twitter to share a message.

“I’m heartbroken for the families of the victims in the Odessa and Midland shooting,” the post said. “Our children deserve a future without multiple mass shootings in one month. We need gun safety reform.”

Democratic Presidential Candidate Beto O’Rourke is known to not hold back his emotions.

“Don’t know the firearms that were used or how they acquired them, but we do know this is f—– up.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren also stepped into the conversation, taking aim at Senator Mitch McConnell.

“Do something, Senator McConell,” Warren tweeted. “America is done waiting for you.”

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi added to the debate.

“Enough is enough,” she wrote. “Every day, the epidemic of gun violence inflicts a devastating toll in communities in every corner of our country, forcing far too many to endure heartbreak and tragedy.”