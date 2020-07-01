American Airlines begins booking to capacity again, selling middle seats

Live Now
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Starting July 1, America’s largest airline – American Airlines – will start putting passengers in the center seat.

American joins United and Spirit Airlines to do that as flights are starting to fill up during the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s nowhere near what it was a year ago, but flights are busier now since the pandemic all but caused flights to be almost empty for months.

United is allowing passengers to rebook to another flight if their current flight is 70% full, but many says it’s not that easy, especially if they’re on a tight schedule.

Other airlines aren’t ruling out that perhaps eventually they will also fill the middle seat down the road, especially with more people flying.

