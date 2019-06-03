American couple found dead in Dominican Republic hotel room

Read More US woman beaten unconscious on vacation in Dominican Republic

(CNN) -- An American couple visiting the Dominican Republic found dead in their hotel room died of respiratory failure, the country's national police said.

A statement from the Dominican Republic National Police said that an autopsy concluded that the couple had respiratory failure and pulmonary edema, a condition caused by excess fluid in the lungs.

Edward Nathaniel Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Ann Day, 49, missed their scheduled check out time at the Bahia Principe Hotel in La Romana.

Hotel staff members went into their room and found the couple unresponsive Thursday, said spokesman Frank Felix Duran Mejia of the Dominican Republic National Police. There were no signs of violence in the room.

The police confirmed that various medications meant to treat high blood pressure were found in the room.

