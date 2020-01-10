Live Now
‘American Horror Story’ actor Harry Hains dead at 27

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Actor Harry Hains has died at age 27, his mother Jane Badler announced on Friday.

“On Jan 7 my beautiful son died. He was 27 and had the world at his feet. But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction,” she wrote on Instagram.

“A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time .. I will miss you Harry every day of my life.”

Hains had played a role in an episode of “American Horror Story” as well as “Sneaky Pete” and “The OA.”

He also starred in independent movies such as “The Surface.”

A memorial service for Hains will be held Sunday, January 12 at 3 p.m. at Hollywood Forever.

If you’d like to attend, email harryhainscm@gmail.com.

